LBP canal modernisation: Farmers begin indefinite hunger strike at Erode village in TN

Farmers are opposing concretising the canal saying it will affect ground water recharge and also because several hundreds of trees would have tp to be removed from the banks.

Published: 08th June 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE: A section of farmers benefiting from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal began an indefinite hunger strike at Vaikalmedu near Perundurai on Wednesday demanding changes in the GO for the modernization of the LBP canal. Farmers are opposing concretising the canal saying it will affect groundwater recharge and also because several hundreds of trees would have to be removed from the banks.

M Ravi, the organizer of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, said, “The majority of farmers want only the old structures to be modernized. But the government refuses to accept the opinion.”KR Sudhanthirarasu, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Micro Farmers Association, said, “District Collector held a meeting with us on Wednesday on the issue. But we did not agree to the decision of the government. More than 250 farmers from Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts participated in the protest on the first day. More farmers will join us on Thursday.”

Officials from the WRD said, “The collector told the farmers that their views would be conveyed to the government. But they are not ready to accept the assurance and are continuing with the protest. The matter will be discussed with higher officials and further steps will be taken soon.”

