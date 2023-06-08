Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks explanation from School Education Commissioner on suo motu contempt plea

They directed the Commissioner to file an explanatory affidavit why he acted in such a 'cavalier' manner and when proper proceedings would be initiated against the erring officials.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:14 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought an explanation from the Commissioner of School Education for failing to take proper disciplinary action against the CEO and DEO of Tiruchy despite the Court's recommendation.

The two officers had not complied with the court's order with regard to the payment of salary benefits to a teacher, even after suo motu contempt proceedings were initiated against the DEO. Following this, a Bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan ordered disciplinary action against the duo in April this year.

Based on the order, the Commissioner of School Education issued show-cause notices to the duo on May 11. Noting that the proceedings had been initiated under the provisions which are meant for minor penalties, the judges questioned whether the Commissioner initiated the proceedings simply as an eye wash.

"If this kind of activity is played on the orders of this Court, then the Court will have no other option except to show as to what is the legal course of action to proceed even against the Commissioner, to tell him that under which provisions of law, disciplinary proceedings have to be initiated against the erring official of Government of Tamil Nadu," the judges criticised.

They directed the Commissioner to file an explanatory affidavit why he acted in such a 'cavalier' manner and when proper proceedings would be initiated against the erring officials. The case was adjourned to June 19.

