Madras High Court clears decks for DVAC to probe former TN minister Velumani

Allows agency to complete preliminary inquiry, file final report over tender irregularities in road, storm drain works

Published: 08th June 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

Former Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday cleared the decks for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to complete the preliminary inquiry and file a final report over complaints of irregularities in awarding tenders to carry out road works and link storm water drains in Chennai Corporation during 2018-19 when AIADMK was in power.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu said DVAC can either register an FIR or drop the charges based on the final report. The bench gave the green signal to remove the restraint placed on DVAC by the high court through a Feb 25, 2020, order when the petition filed by the NGO Arappor Iyakkam came up for hearing.AG R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the preliminary investigation was completed by DVAC, which would proceed further if directed.

Arappor Iyakkam had complained of irregularities in awarding tenders for relaying 3,800 existing bus route roads and arterial roads worth Rs 300 crore and connecting missing stormwater drains on 335 roads in Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 290 crore. It accused officials and the then minister for municipal administration SP Velumani of favouring a few contractors by violating norms.

Since DVAC did not take action on the complaints, Arappor Iyakkam approached the high court. In the meantime, despite directing DVAC to conduct a preliminary investigation, the court had restrained it from filing the final report.

