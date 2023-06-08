Home States Tamil Nadu

Milk theft: Van with fake number plate seized from Aavin farm in TN

On Wednesday evening, a complaint in this regard was filed by Assistant General Manager of Sales Division of Aavin at Sathuvachari police station.

Published: 08th June 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The van with fake number plate seized from the Aavin farm in Sathuvachari in Vellore on Monday. The owner of the van and his driver were booked | Express

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE: Two vans with the same registration number were seized from the Aavin farm in Sathuvachari in the district on Monday, triggering suspicion of milk theft.

The Sathuvacheri farm procures approximately 1,10,000 litres of milk from farmers in the Vellore, Tirupattur, and Ranipet districts. After processing at the farm, the milk is distributed to around 600 agents through 20 contracted vehicles.

Following allegations of mismatch in the milk packets produced and those reaching the public, the general manager of Aavin in Vellore, Sundaravelu, initiated a comprehensive surveillance on Tuesday, and found two vans with identical registration numbers had entered the premises and had loaded 2,500 milk packets each. On Wednesday evening, a complaint in this regard was filed by Assistant General Manager of Sales Division of Aavin at Sathuvachari police station.

In the complaint, the assistant general manager said, “The general manager and I saw two vehicles with registration number TN-23-AC-1352 parked on Aavin premises. One vehicle, said to be owned by Dinesh Kumar had all the documents, and the other owned by one Sivakumar had none. When Sivakumar and his driver Vicky were trying to take the vehicle away, I tried to stop them. They abused me and threatened to kill me and took the vehicle away,” the official said in his complaint.

The Sathuvachari police registered a case against Sivakumar, the owner of the van and his driver.

