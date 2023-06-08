MSP increase of Kharif crops evokes mixed response from farmers

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: The increase in the Minimum Support Price of Kharif crops by the union government has evoked mixed responses from farmers. While paddy farmers expressed their disappointment, millet and cotton farmers were delighted by the announcement.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the increase in MSP for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24. The MSP of the fine variety of paddy jumped to Rs 2,203 per quintal and the bold variety increased to 2,183 per quintal. The MSP of moong dal has been increased by Rs 803 rupees and is now at Rs 8,558 per quintal. Likewise, the MSP of other crops saw a slight increase.

Responding to the announcement, Thirupathi, a farmer from Madurai said, "One of the major election promises made by BJP was to increase MSP of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal. If it was done three years back, the prices would have been around Rs 28-Rs 30 per kilo now. However, is just around Rs 22 per kg. The increase of Rs 143 for paddy is the mandatory annual increase of MSP. Not all farmers would be able to get 40 bags of paddy per acre. Compared to the production cost, the downed prices are greatly affecting farmers."



V Ramar, a farmer from Ramanathapuram, said, "In terms of millets, increase of MSP for pearl millet/bajra/kambu to Rs 2,500 is appreciated. On an average, farmers are able to produce minimum of 15 quintals per acre, through which farmers are able to get a prominent profit. We also opt for other millet crops such as Kuthirai Vali which has massive export demand. Also, farmers are able to get an average of Rs 85-Rs 110 rupees for Urad, whose MSP of over Rs 69.50 rupees would be profitable for the farmers."

He added that though farmers are happy, finding workers is becoming a major hurdle to carry out agricultural works. "As many workers are showing interest towards the MGNREGA scheme, farmers are facing difficulties. The union government should take action towards aiding farmers to get workers for carrying out agricultural works," Ramar opined.

Stating that pest issues and climatic conditions also add to the farmers' burden, Sathuragiri, a farmer from Peraiyur village, said the total yield is affected due to this. "Measures should be taken towards providing resistant varieties of dal and soil friendly fertilisers to tackle future demands. We appreciate the increase in prices of moong dal and urad dal," he added.

Sathuragiri further said the prices of cotton were Rs 102 per kg last year but slumped to Rs 54 this year. "Now that the MSP for cotton has been increased to Rs 66.2 per kilo (for medium staple) and Rs 70.20 per kilo (for long staple), it would help cotton farmers to have a profitable price even if the market demand drops," he said.

