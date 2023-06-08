Nine-member committee inspects Sterlite Copper premises

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The nine-member Local Management Committee (LMC), constituted by District Collector Dr. K Senthil Raj, inspected the premises of the defunct Sterlite Copper in order to begin the hazardous material evacuation works.



According to sources, the collector constituted the committee under the chairmanship of Sub Collector Gaurav Kumar for the purpose of the safe evacuation of the existing raw material and hazardous wastes from the premises. The committee is empowered to identify the vendor for evacuation and the procurement of the materials, sources added.



The LMC, led by Gaurav Kumar, inspected the premises for nearly one and a half hours from 11.50 am on Wednesday. The committee also included two representatives from Sterlite Copper -- Saravanan and Viswanathan -- who are both general managers.



The committee members visited the gypsum accumulations, secured landfill leachate, and green belt area to be watered, and found an ideal place for fixing CCTV cameras for monitoring the evacuation operations.

THOOTHUKUDI: The nine-member Local Management Committee (LMC), constituted by District Collector Dr. K Senthil Raj, inspected the premises of the defunct Sterlite Copper in order to begin the hazardous material evacuation works.According to sources, the collector constituted the committee under the chairmanship of Sub Collector Gaurav Kumar for the purpose of the safe evacuation of the existing raw material and hazardous wastes from the premises. The committee is empowered to identify the vendor for evacuation and the procurement of the materials, sources added.The LMC, led by Gaurav Kumar, inspected the premises for nearly one and a half hours from 11.50 am on Wednesday. The committee also included two representatives from Sterlite Copper -- Saravanan and Viswanathan -- who are both general managers.The committee members visited the gypsum accumulations, secured landfill leachate, and green belt area to be watered, and found an ideal place for fixing CCTV cameras for monitoring the evacuation operations.