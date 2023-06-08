Officials earn Stalin praise for retrieving prime land in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has hailed senior counsels and state government officials for winning the legal battle and retrieving prime land worth Rs 1,000 crore in the heart of Chennai. The court cases in this regard have been dragging for a few decades. On Monday, the government regained possession of 6.35 acres of land on Cathedral Road, which was till recently under the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society.

Additional Advocate General J Raveendran and DMK MP and senior counsel P Wilson who argued the case, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Commissioner of Land Administration S Nagarajan, and other officials called on the chief minister and shared their happiness. The chief minister appreciated their hard work in retrieving the land.

The Agri Horticultural Society during British rule took several properties including the one near the US Consulate on lease for gardening. The lease period was extended from time to time.During the 1980s, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi took steps to retrieve this land since it was used for the personal gains of certain individuals.

Following a verdict of the Supreme Court, Semmozhi Poonga was established on part of this land in 2010. Now, the government has regained possession of the rest of the land following a verdict from the court.

