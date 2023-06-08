Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials earn Stalin praise for retrieving prime land in Chennai

During the 1980s, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi took steps to retrieve this land since it was used for the personal gains of certain individuals.  

Published: 08th June 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has hailed senior counsels and state government officials for winning the legal battle and retrieving prime land worth Rs 1,000 crore in the heart of Chennai.  The court cases in this regard have been dragging for a few decades. On Monday, the government regained possession of 6.35 acres of land on Cathedral Road, which was till recently under the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society.

Additional Advocate General J Raveendran and DMK MP and senior counsel P Wilson who argued the case, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Commissioner of Land Administration S Nagarajan,  and other officials called on the chief minister and shared their happiness.  The chief minister appreciated their hard work in retrieving the land.

The Agri Horticultural Society during British rule took several properties including the one near the US Consulate on lease for gardening.  The lease period was extended from time to time.During the 1980s, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi took steps to retrieve this land since it was used for the personal gains of certain individuals.  

Following a verdict of the Supreme Court,  Semmozhi Poonga was established on part of this land in 2010. Now, the government has regained possession of the rest of the land following a verdict from the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennaiMK StalinSemmozhi Poonga
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp