Puducherry DMK wing presses for causeway access in Thenpennai River

Construction of the safety wall may obstruct access to the causeway, resulting in a detour of nearly seven kilometers for those seeking to reach Cuddalore.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Thenpennai river

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Leader of opposition in Puducherry R Siva with members of DMK on Tuesday presented a petition to Tamil Nadu ministers in Cuddalore seeking a pathway connecting the causeway in the Thenpennai river. This comes in the backdrop of the state government erecting a safety wall along the river bank.

DMK MLAs, including Siva and R Senthil Kumar of Bahour, convened at the Cuddalore district collector's office where they met with ministers EV Velu, MRK Paneerselvam, and CV Ganesan. The DMK delegation presented a petition to the ministers and urged them to establish a pathway connecting the causeway in the river, since it links the border villages of Puducherry to Cuddalore.

The petition emphasised the significance of Kumandanmedu village, on the banks of the river, and added that five other villages, including Arachikuppam, Parikalpattu, and Bahour, in the union territory are dependent on Cuddalore as the nearest town. These villages rely heavily on the half-a-kilometre-long causeway that makes Cuddalore closer than Puducherry, which is around 30 kms away.

Construction of the safety wall may obstruct access to the causeway, resulting in a detour of nearly seven kilometers for those seeking to reach Cuddalore. The petition implored the authorities to construct a pathway from the road adjacent to the river bed, ensuring that the causeway remains accessible to the public.

