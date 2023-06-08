Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry MP seeks CBI probe into smart city irregularities

Responding to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan denying any irregularities in the implementation, Vaithilingam said her functioning is under public scrutiny. 

Congress MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: MP V Vaithilingam demanded a CBI probe into the allegations of irregularities in the implementation of Smart City projects in the UT. Addressing newspersons on Wednesday, Vaithilingam along with Puducherry legislative party leader M Vaithiyanathan said there have been several allegations of irregularities in tender, improper implementation of projects and delay in utilising central and state funds allocated for the scheme.

“A  former official who was dealing with Smart City projects has given a written complaint to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the irregularities in projects implemented under the mission. Independent MLA G Nehru supporting the government has also spoken out against the tardy implementation as well as irregularities in the projects in his constituency. These allegations need to be probed and action taken against officials involved,” he said, adding he would be writing to MHA seeking a probe in this regard.

“On what basis Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has permitted the renewal of licence for a distillery and allowed it to function, when her predecessor Kiran Bedi had closed the distillery during the previous Congress government for irregularities?

This raises a pertinent question of who is right and who is wrong. CBI should also conduct a probe into the liquor policy of the government,” said Vaithilingam. He also said registering a case against Nehru while raising public issues was unjustified and compared it to the case registered against Rahul Gandhi.

