Rehab inmate beaten to death, three staff arrested in TN

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three supervisors of a de-addiction centre at Vedaranyam in the district were arrested on Wednesday after an inmate was allegedly beaten to death.

According to sources, V Murugesan (49) of Karaiyankadu in Tiruvarur district along with three other inmates of the centre on Wednesday attempted to escape allegedly due to ill-treatment.

They were caught by the supervisors, who bound them to pillars and cots and assaulted them brutally, said C Subash Chandra Bose, Vedaranyam DSP.

Murugesan, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to the Vedaranyam General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. While the supervisors allegedly said the injuries were sustained in a fall, hospital staff informed the police on suspicion.

A police team led by Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh inspected the centre, and after interrogating the inmates about their well-being and the incident, arrested the supervisors.

A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Police Station under IPC 302 (murder) against the supervisors, and further investigations are underway.

NAGAPATTINAM: Three supervisors of a de-addiction centre at Vedaranyam in the district were arrested on Wednesday after an inmate was allegedly beaten to death. According to sources, V Murugesan (49) of Karaiyankadu in Tiruvarur district along with three other inmates of the centre on Wednesday attempted to escape allegedly due to ill-treatment. They were caught by the supervisors, who bound them to pillars and cots and assaulted them brutally, said C Subash Chandra Bose, Vedaranyam DSP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Murugesan, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to the Vedaranyam General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. While the supervisors allegedly said the injuries were sustained in a fall, hospital staff informed the police on suspicion. A police team led by Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh inspected the centre, and after interrogating the inmates about their well-being and the incident, arrested the supervisors. A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Police Station under IPC 302 (murder) against the supervisors, and further investigations are underway.