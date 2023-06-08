Home States Tamil Nadu

Rehab inmate beaten to death, three staff arrested in TN

A police team led by Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh inspected the centre, and after interrogating with the inmates about their well-being and the incident, arrested the supervisors.

Published: 08th June 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three supervisors of a de-addiction centre at Vedaranyam in the district were arrested on Wednesday after an inmate was allegedly beaten to death.

According to sources, V Murugesan (49) of Karaiyankadu in Tiruvarur district along with three other inmates of the centre on Wednesday attempted to escape allegedly due to ill-treatment.

They were caught by the supervisors, who bound them to pillars and cots and assaulted them brutally, said C Subash Chandra Bose, Vedaranyam DSP.

Murugesan, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to the Vedaranyam General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. While the supervisors allegedly said the injuries were sustained in a fall, hospital staff informed the police on suspicion.

A police team led by Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh inspected the centre, and after interrogating the inmates about their well-being and the incident, arrested the supervisors.

A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Police Station under IPC 302 (murder) against the supervisors, and further investigations are underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedaranyam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp