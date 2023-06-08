Repostmortem ordered for minor girl’s suspicious death in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a postmortem of the body of a 16-year-old girl, who was found dead in a well at Savarimedu village in Karur on May 26. Justice G Ilangovan ordered that the repostmortem should be done on Thursday afternoon at 12.30 pm and it should be videographed. The compliance of the order should be reported to the court on Friday, he added. The directions were issued on a petition filed by the mother of the deceased, who alleged that her daughter might have been sexually assaulted and murdered. In the previous hearing on Tuesday, the judge had directed the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital to submit the video footage of the postmortem examination done on the girl. But it was informed that the autopsy was not videographed as there was no such request from the police or the girl's parents. Following this, the judge had directed the dean to appear before the court on Wednesday. When the case was heard on Wednesday, the judge observed, "The authorities ought to have videographed the postmortem since it is the death of the minor girl. Precautionary measures ought to have been taken by the Investigating Officer and also by the Medical Officer while undertaking the postmortem. Let this defect or mistake be not committed in future."