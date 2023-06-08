Home States Tamil Nadu

Special meet with TN ministers to be held to discuss solutions for water woes in district

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district administration is planning to hold a special meeting along with the ministers to discuss the solutions for water woes in the district, said MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday.

Addressing the press after the DISHA meeting, Tagore stated that along with other development works, the water woes in the district were discussed in the meeting. "The district collector assured that a special meeting would soon be held in the presence of Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, to discuss the solutions in this regard," he said.

In response to Governor RN Ravi's remarks regarding the foreign trips undertaken by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the MP said, "I doubt if the governor is questioning the benefits attained by PM Modi's foreign trips over the years, as he generally said that states wouldn't attain much benefit from the foreign trips undertaken by the leaders. Over the last nine years, Modi has taken several trips to foreign countries," he added.

He further added that instead of looking into the works of a governor, RN Ravi is performing duties similar to that of a BJP president in the state. "The governor is involved in a lot of controversial talks. It also hints that he would very soon change his office from the Governor's Office to Kamalalayam. The state has never witnessed a governor like him," he said.

He further stated that in the last decade, a lot of irregularities happened in Aavin during the AIADMK regime. "In every issue related to Aavin at present, the BJP has a connection with it in one way or the other," he said.

Manickam Tagore
