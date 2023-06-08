TASMAC salesman transferred, fined for collecting extra Rs 5 for liquor bottle

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A TASMAC salesman who allegedly collected an extra Rs 5 for each liquor bottle at an outlet located in the Nachiyarpuram Junction area, was transferred to the TASMAC depot and fined Rs 5,900 by the TASMAC administration based on a consumer's complaint on Tuesday.

According to sources, the salesman provided the consumer with a bill with an extra Rs 5 added to the MRP. "Along with his complaint submitted through WhatsApp, the consumer, S Vijay Kumar, sent a photo of the bill to the District Manager of TASMAC, Tirunelveli. "At the TASMAC outlet (number 10913), I asked for two quarter bottles of Juno Vodka. The MRP of a single bottle is Rs 260 as printed on its label. However, the salesman forcefully collected Rs 265 from me for each bottle. Despite my demand, he refused to return the extra money to me. However, the salesman gave me the bill with which I filed a complaint with the manager," Kumar said, adding that despite his complaint the other staff of the same outlet continued to collect extra Rs 5 from the consumers on Wednesday also.

When contacted by TNIE, an official of the TASMAC administration said the staff was transferred to the TASMAC depot, and that a penalty of Rs 5,900 has been imposed on him based on Kumar's complaint. We have also sought an explanation from the salesman why he collected extra five rupees, he added.

TENKASI: A TASMAC salesman who allegedly collected an extra Rs 5 for each liquor bottle at an outlet located in the Nachiyarpuram Junction area, was transferred to the TASMAC depot and fined Rs 5,900 by the TASMAC administration based on a consumer's complaint on Tuesday. According to sources, the salesman provided the consumer with a bill with an extra Rs 5 added to the MRP. "Along with his complaint submitted through WhatsApp, the consumer, S Vijay Kumar, sent a photo of the bill to the District Manager of TASMAC, Tirunelveli. "At the TASMAC outlet (number 10913), I asked for two quarter bottles of Juno Vodka. The MRP of a single bottle is Rs 260 as printed on its label. However, the salesman forcefully collected Rs 265 from me for each bottle. Despite my demand, he refused to return the extra money to me. However, the salesman gave me the bill with which I filed a complaint with the manager," Kumar said, adding that despite his complaint the other staff of the same outlet continued to collect extra Rs 5 from the consumers on Wednesday also. When contacted by TNIE, an official of the TASMAC administration said the staff was transferred to the TASMAC depot, and that a penalty of Rs 5,900 has been imposed on him based on Kumar's complaint. We have also sought an explanation from the salesman why he collected extra five rupees, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });