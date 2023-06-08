TNSET helps Tamil students, says association

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Members of the guest lecturers association have demanded the higher education department conduct Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) at least once a year. TNSET has not been conducted in the state since 2018, when it was conducted by Mother Teresa University. In order to become assistant professors in government-aided colleges, universities and government colleges in the state, candidates should qualify either TNSET, Teachers Eligibility Test(TET) or complete PhD.



Speaking to TNIE, an aspirant, on the condition of anonymity, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts examinations twice a year. "However, the competition is high and candidates across the nation would apply. If the state conducts TNSET, it would be helpful for us. Qualifying for TNSET is helpful not just for teaching jobs, but also for students to get a fellowship for doctorate," she added.



Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association President V Thangaraj said it is mandatory for the state government to conduct TNSET so as to provide students and guest lecturers an opportunity to qualify. "It must be conducted in a transparent manner. Traditional state universities like Madras University need to take the responsibility for conducting the exam without any compliance. When Mother Teresa University conducted TNSET in 2016, 2017 and 2018, it is alleged they received bribes for qualification certificates. No action has been taken against them yet", he said.



Association of University Teachers (AUT) General Secretary R Saravanan said TNSET is a boon for students who studied in Tamil medium as the questions would be in Tamil and English. "It must be conducted every year so as to increase the number of qualified teachers. Everyone cannot do a PhD, but qualified candidates can easily clear the exam. "Vice Chancellors of state universities must take responsibility to conduct the examination from this year onwards. Principal secretary to the higher education department should monitor the process," he said. Principal secretary to the department of higher education D Karthikeyan could not be reached for comments.

