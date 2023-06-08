TNSET helps Tamil students, says association

MADURAI: Members of the guest lecturers association have demanded the higher education department conduct Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) at least once a year. TNSET has not been conducted in the state since 2018, when it was conducted by Mother Teresa University. In order to become assistant professors in government-aided colleges, universities and government colleges in the state, candidates should qualify either TNSET, Teachers Eligibility Test(TET) or complete PhD.
Speaking to TNIE, an aspirant, on the condition of anonymity, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts examinations twice a year. "However, the competition is high and candidates across the nation would apply. If the state conducts TNSET, it would be helpful for us. Qualifying for TNSET is helpful not just for teaching jobs, but also for students to get a fellowship for doctorate," she added.
Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association President V Thangaraj said it is mandatory for the state government to conduct TNSET so as to provide students and guest lecturers an opportunity to qualify. "It must be conducted in a transparent manner. Traditional state universities like Madras University need to take the responsibility for conducting the exam without any compliance. When Mother Teresa University conducted TNSET in 2016, 2017 and 2018, it is alleged they received bribes for qualification certificates. No action has been taken against them yet", he said.
Association of University Teachers (AUT) General Secretary R Saravanan said TNSET is a boon for students who studied in Tamil medium as the questions would be in Tamil and English. "It must be conducted every year so as to increase the number of qualified teachers. Everyone cannot do a PhD, but qualified candidates can easily clear the exam. "Vice Chancellors of state universities must take responsibility to conduct the examination from this year onwards. Principal secretary to the higher education department should monitor the process," he said. Principal secretary to the department of higher education D Karthikeyan could not be reached for comments.
MADURAI: Members of the guest lecturers association have demanded the higher education department conduct Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) at least once a year. TNSET has not been conducted in the state since 2018, when it was conducted by Mother Teresa University. In order to become assistant professors in government-aided colleges, universities and government colleges in the state, candidates should qualify either TNSET, Teachers Eligibility Test(TET) or complete PhD.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Vizhinjam seaport protests: Police station attack was with 'ulterior intention', says Kerala CM
'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Apologies if my remarks were interpreted differently, says Nadav Lapid
Will fight again, against what is wrong: Bilkis Bano on remission given to her rapists
Tamil Nadu amended law that allows Jallikattu seeks to prevent cruelty on animals: State tells SC
India dismisses China's concerns on military exercise with US in Uttarakhand
'Bazball' powers England to new first-day record against Pakistan in 1st Test