Tree planting drive to mark Karuna centenary celebrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a massive drive to plant 5 lakh saplings across the state as part of the centenary celebrations for former CM M Karunanidhi. Stalin planted the first sapling at the Highways Research Station complex in Guindy.

An announcement to this effect was made during the discussion on the demands for grants for the Highways department for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly. Accordingly, along all the roads maintained by state highways, native species of trees will be grown from now on.

On Wednesday alone, as many as 46,410 saplings were planted along 340 roads across the state. These saplings will grow to the full extent in two years. Ministers Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, EV Velu and Ma Subramanian, MPs - TR Baalu, Thamizhachi Thangapandian and senior officials were present.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a massive drive to plant 5 lakh saplings across the state as part of the centenary celebrations for former CM M Karunanidhi. Stalin planted the first sapling at the Highways Research Station complex in Guindy. An announcement to this effect was made during the discussion on the demands for grants for the Highways department for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly. Accordingly, along all the roads maintained by state highways, native species of trees will be grown from now on. On Wednesday alone, as many as 46,410 saplings were planted along 340 roads across the state. These saplings will grow to the full extent in two years. Ministers Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, EV Velu and Ma Subramanian, MPs - TR Baalu, Thamizhachi Thangapandian and senior officials were present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });