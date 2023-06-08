Villupuram farmers demand bigger facility for sale of paddy

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: With sporadic rains affecting sacks of paddy outside the regulated market committee office in Thiruvennainallur, farmers of Thiruvennainallur and nearby villages in the district submitted a plea demanding a larger facility.

The committee has been operating from the premises of the town panchayat office in Thiruvennainallur since 1965. Farmers from Thiruvennainallur, Enathimangalam, Siruvanur, Thakka, Gramam, Arasur, T Kumaramangalam, Anathur, Iruvelpattu, Perangiyur, Madapattu, Mathampattu, Periyasevalai, Chinnasevalai, Saravanampakkam, T Kolathur, Aamur, T Edapalayam, Sithalingamadam, T Puthupalayam, and T Edaiyarpalayam, bring their agricultural produce, primarily paddy, for sale here.

"Every day, nearly 300 farmers bring an average of 3,000 bags of paddy to the office. The number of bags increases during the paddy harvesting season. The commission, however, only purchases 1,000-1,500 bags of paddy a day," said K Murugan, a farmer from Thiruvennainallur. The committee office, farmers noted, has been functioning in a single shed since its inception, compelling them to place their sacks of paddy in open spaces.

"As a result, we are also compelled to wait outside with our paddy bags, regardless of the weather," Murugan added. After episodes of rain, Murugan highlighted, the wet sacks of paddy must be dried before they are accepted for sale. This process of drying typically takes two to three days, depending on when the rain subsides, he said. "The committee staff does not provide any storage for the sacks and we have to bear expenses from our own pockets," he added.

The farmers have been raising the issue for over a decade now, having reached out to the district collectors, Chief Minister's cell, and other ministers. In January, nearly 5,000 bags of paddy were damaged in an unexpected rainfall. Tamil Nadu State Minister for Higher Education and Tirukoilur MLA K Ponmudy visited a site near the Kirubapureeswarar Temple in Chinnasevalai and instructed officials to establish a new regulated market committee office there, but to no avail. In fact, both Monday and Tuesday witnessed almost a thousand bags of paddy being affected by sudden showers in the evening.

Responding to the minister's visit, a farmer said, "This is not the first time a location has been selected. Even during Annadurai's tenure as collector, a site in Siruvanur was chosen, followed by another spot near the Thiruvennainallur fire service station during Mohan's tenure. To date, no progress has been made due to the officials' lackadaisical approach."

An official source from the Villupuram district collector's office revealed that District Collector C Palani has instructed the Thiruvennainallur market committee staff to arrange for spaces to prevent the paddy bags from getting wet during rains. "Efforts are underway to secure land from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department in Chinnasevalai for the new market committee office," the source added.

VILLUPURAM: With sporadic rains affecting sacks of paddy outside the regulated market committee office in Thiruvennainallur, farmers of Thiruvennainallur and nearby villages in the district submitted a plea demanding a larger facility. The committee has been operating from the premises of the town panchayat office in Thiruvennainallur since 1965. Farmers from Thiruvennainallur, Enathimangalam, Siruvanur, Thakka, Gramam, Arasur, T Kumaramangalam, Anathur, Iruvelpattu, Perangiyur, Madapattu, Mathampattu, Periyasevalai, Chinnasevalai, Saravanampakkam, T Kolathur, Aamur, T Edapalayam, Sithalingamadam, T Puthupalayam, and T Edaiyarpalayam, bring their agricultural produce, primarily paddy, for sale here. "Every day, nearly 300 farmers bring an average of 3,000 bags of paddy to the office. The number of bags increases during the paddy harvesting season. The commission, however, only purchases 1,000-1,500 bags of paddy a day," said K Murugan, a farmer from Thiruvennainallur. The committee office, farmers noted, has been functioning in a single shed since its inception, compelling them to place their sacks of paddy in open spaces.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "As a result, we are also compelled to wait outside with our paddy bags, regardless of the weather," Murugan added. After episodes of rain, Murugan highlighted, the wet sacks of paddy must be dried before they are accepted for sale. This process of drying typically takes two to three days, depending on when the rain subsides, he said. "The committee staff does not provide any storage for the sacks and we have to bear expenses from our own pockets," he added. The farmers have been raising the issue for over a decade now, having reached out to the district collectors, Chief Minister's cell, and other ministers. In January, nearly 5,000 bags of paddy were damaged in an unexpected rainfall. Tamil Nadu State Minister for Higher Education and Tirukoilur MLA K Ponmudy visited a site near the Kirubapureeswarar Temple in Chinnasevalai and instructed officials to establish a new regulated market committee office there, but to no avail. In fact, both Monday and Tuesday witnessed almost a thousand bags of paddy being affected by sudden showers in the evening. Responding to the minister's visit, a farmer said, "This is not the first time a location has been selected. Even during Annadurai's tenure as collector, a site in Siruvanur was chosen, followed by another spot near the Thiruvennainallur fire service station during Mohan's tenure. To date, no progress has been made due to the officials' lackadaisical approach." An official source from the Villupuram district collector's office revealed that District Collector C Palani has instructed the Thiruvennainallur market committee staff to arrange for spaces to prevent the paddy bags from getting wet during rains. "Efforts are underway to secure land from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department in Chinnasevalai for the new market committee office," the source added.