17-year-old boy arrested for murder of Dalit woman in TN

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Adhiyamankottai in connection with the death of a Dalit woman, whose remains were found near Narasingapuram Kombai on Wednesday. The victim was identified as B Harsha (23), daughter of K Bhuvaneshwar, Ward 8 councillor Dharmapuri Municipality, who was working in a pharmaceutical company in Hosur.

According to police, Narasingapuram Kombai residents, who were passing through the forest in the early hours of Wednesday, spotted a body with a face covered with a bag. Based on their information, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. After forensic investigation confirmed murder, three special teams were formed to probe the crime.

Investigation revealed that she was in a relationship with a 17-year-old boy. Recently, they decided to break up and agreed to meet near Narasinga Kombai on Tuesday night to end their relationship amicably. But when they met, an argument broke out between the two and he allegedly strangled Harsha to death, they added. A case has been registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act and the youth was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Later he was sent to the Juvenile Home in Salem.

