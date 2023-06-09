Home States Tamil Nadu

17-year-old boy arrested for murder of Dalit woman in TN

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Adhiyamankottai in connection with the death of a Dalit woman, whose remains were found near Narasingapuram Kombai on Wednesday.

Published: 09th June 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Adhiyamankottai in connection with the death of a Dalit woman, whose remains were found near Narasingapuram Kombai on Wednesday. The victim was identified as B Harsha (23), daughter of K Bhuvaneshwar, Ward 8 councillor Dharmapuri Municipality,  who was working in a pharmaceutical company in Hosur. 

According to police, Narasingapuram Kombai residents, who were passing through the forest in the early hours of Wednesday, spotted a body with a face covered with a bag. Based on their information, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. After forensic investigation confirmed murder, three special teams were formed to probe the crime. 

Investigation revealed that she was in a relationship with a 17-year-old boy. Recently, they decided to break up and agreed to meet near Narasinga Kombai on Tuesday night to end their relationship amicably. But when they met, an argument broke out between the two and he allegedly strangled Harsha to death, they added. A case has been registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act and the youth was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Later he was sent to the Juvenile Home in Salem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit womanboy arrest for Dalit woman murder
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp