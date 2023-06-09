Home States Tamil Nadu

Additional 1.65 hectares of land needed for Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore

Published: 09th June 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With about 45% of the Avinashi road elevated expressway works completed, the highways department requires 1.65 hectares more for the project.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official in the state highways department said “As we need to construct the flyover above the railway lines, we are awaiting concurrence from Southern Railway. Currently, we have deployed 3 special gear to install the decks. Of the 304 decks, we have installed around 115 decks.

Around 45% of the project works have been completed now. As the width of the road will increase near the ramp at 8 places, around 1.65 hectares of land is required for completing the project. We have sent the file for land acquisition to Chennai. Once the notification is published in the gazette, we will begin the process,” sources added.

The official further said around Rs 310 crore has been allotted for land acquisition and owners will be able to get 25% more than the market value if they come forward to sell land during the negotiation meeting, which will be convened after the gazette notification.

Construction of the 10.01 km long and 17.25m wide structure began on December 3, 2020, and is expected to be completed in August 2024.  The 4-lane flyover starts from Uppilipalayam near the police quarters and ends at the Goldwins near the KMCH. It will have ramps at eight places including four entry and four exit points at Anna Statue, Nava India, Hope College and near the Airport junction.

