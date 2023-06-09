AIADMK leaders inspect golden jubilee conference venue

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The venue for AIADMK golden jubilee conference near Valayankulam was inspected by party leaders Sellur K Raju, RB Udhaya Kumar and Rajan Chellapa on Thursday. After the visit, Thiruparankundram MLA Rajan Chellapa said as per the former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's announcement, the state level conference will be held on August 20 in the 50-acre space which can accommodate upto one crore people.



Former minister Sellur K Raju said the inspection was to check the basic structuring and vehicle parking facilities. He said the event will be one of the largest in the history of Tamil Nadu after the one held during the reign of CN Annadurai.

This will be a bandwagon for the victory of the AIADMK in the 2024 and 2026 polls, he said, adding that having sengol on their side does not mean BJP has invaded the state. He further slammed the DMK rule by pointing out the hooch tragedy, which claimed 25 lives. He opined, the DMK must not dispute with the governor of state as he has the power to take decisions. "RN Ravi's opinions and actions are party biased, which is not right," he added.

