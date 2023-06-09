Home States Tamil Nadu

Assault on Dalit: NCSC seeks report of Tiruppur collector

The notice was issued after TNIE published a report on the incident on Wednesday.

Published: 09th June 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the Tiruppur collector seeking a report on the attack on a Dalit in Dharapuram last month. The notice was issued after TNIE published a report on the incident on Wednesday.

P Subramanian (41), a Dalit farm worker in Velur, was slapped and beaten up by a group of caste Hindus allegedly because he did not rise when they passed by. Cases were registered against three persons were under the SC/ST Act on May 18, but they are yet to be arrested.

“The director of NCSC found the issue to be serious and sent a notice to Tiruppur district collector T Christuraj. The commission has ordered the district administration to immediately furnish an action taken report on the incident along with a copy of the FIR, details of medical treatment given to the victim, and details of an arrest made. Besides, the commission also sought details of the monetary relief sanctioned at the FIR stage etc,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit NCSC Tiruppur collector
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp