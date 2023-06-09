Assault on Dalit: NCSC seeks report of Tiruppur collector

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the Tiruppur collector seeking a report on the attack on a Dalit in Dharapuram last month. The notice was issued after TNIE published a report on the incident on Wednesday.

P Subramanian (41), a Dalit farm worker in Velur, was slapped and beaten up by a group of caste Hindus allegedly because he did not rise when they passed by. Cases were registered against three persons were under the SC/ST Act on May 18, but they are yet to be arrested.

“The director of NCSC found the issue to be serious and sent a notice to Tiruppur district collector T Christuraj. The commission has ordered the district administration to immediately furnish an action taken report on the incident along with a copy of the FIR, details of medical treatment given to the victim, and details of an arrest made. Besides, the commission also sought details of the monetary relief sanctioned at the FIR stage etc,” said an officer.

