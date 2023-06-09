Home States Tamil Nadu

Commissioner inaugurates 424 new CCTVs in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal inaugurated 424 CCTV cameras which were installed in Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur and Shastri Nagar police station limits on Thursday. As per the city police, 62,351 cameras have so far been set up by traffic and law & order police with the help of the general public and private businesses.

Of the 424 cameras, 150 were installed in places under Velachery police limits and 150 cameras were installed in places under Sastri Nagar police limits. And the other 124 were installed in places under Thiruvanmiyur police limits. The three police stations have separate control rooms to inspect CCTV footage. 

AWPS in Pattabiram
Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu inaugurated Pattabiram All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Thursday. The police numbered W37 will have one inspector, two sub-inspectors and five constables. The police station became functional on Thursday. Including this, there are a total of six AWPS under the Avadi Police Commissionerate.

