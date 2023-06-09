Construction of Mekedatu dam is like 'knife over the head', says MDMK leader Vaiko

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The announcement of the construction of 'Mekedatu' dam is like a 'knife over the head' for Tamil Nadu, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko while speaking to the media at the Madurai airport on Thursday.



Speaking further, he said the central government will not help Tamil Nadu in this regard and that it is definitely bad for our state. "Around 12 years ago, the members of the MDMK had staged a protest against the construction of the dam, and they remain strong in their decision. The fund for the construction of the dam has been allocated. If the dam is constructed, no water will flow into Tamil Nadu from the Krishna Raja Sagara dam, which will eventually turn our state into a desert," he said.



While commenting on the train tragedy that happened in Odisha, Vaiko said such an accident has never happened in the past. "It is pathetic that around 300 passengers lost their lives, and over 400 were injured. It has created panic among rail users who now think train journeys could be dangerous. The reason behind the accident must be found out, and severe punishment must be awarded to the accused," he added.



He further appreciated the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government in rescuing the Tamil passengers from the accident spot.

