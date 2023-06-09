Home States Tamil Nadu

Construction of Mekedatu dam is like 'knife over the head', says MDMK leader Vaiko

Speaking further, he said the central government will not help Tamil Nadu in this regard and that it is definitely bad for our state.

Published: 09th June 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The announcement of the construction of 'Mekedatu' dam is like a 'knife over the head' for Tamil Nadu, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko while speaking to the media at the Madurai airport on Thursday.

Speaking further, he said the central government will not help Tamil Nadu in this regard and that it is definitely bad for our state. "Around 12 years ago, the members of the MDMK had staged a protest against the construction of the dam, and they remain strong in their decision. The fund for the construction of the dam has been allocated. If the dam is constructed, no water will flow into Tamil Nadu from the Krishna Raja Sagara dam, which will eventually turn our state into a desert," he said.

While commenting on the train tragedy that happened in Odisha, Vaiko said such an accident has never happened in the past. "It is pathetic that around 300 passengers lost their lives, and over 400 were injured. It has created panic among rail users who now think train journeys could be dangerous. The reason behind the accident must be found out, and severe punishment must be awarded to the accused," he added.

He further appreciated the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government in rescuing the Tamil passengers from the accident spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VaikoMekedatu dam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp