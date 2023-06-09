CPI, PMK flay Centre for ‘meagre hike’ in MSP for paddy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPI and the PMK have criticised the Centre for “the meagre rise” in MSP for paddy and other grains. In a press statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the MSP fixed by the Union government is a betrayal to farmers across the country.

“The increase in MSP for Kharif crops is significantly small compared to previous year’s prices. Considering the increase in price of other agricultural inputs and inflation, the hike in MSP for kharif season makes no sense,” he said.

He also said the Union government has failed to fulfil its promises regarding welfare of farmers and the agricultural sector. In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss expressed disappointment and shock over the inadequate increase in MSP for Kharif crops, particularly paddy. He stressed the need for a substantial rise in MSP for paddy to help farmers earn decent profit. Ramadoss specifically called for an increase in MSP of paddy to Rs 3,000 per quintal.

