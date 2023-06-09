Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit IAS officer accuses Tamil Nadu health secretary of caste discrimination

In his letter, Manish gives an account of the incidents that caused him mental distress and ultimately made him seek medical care for depression. 

Manish Narnaware. ( Photo | Twitter )

A Dalit IAS officer in Tamil Nadu has allegedly undergone caste-based discrimination at the hands of health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi. 

Manish Narnaware, the Dalit officer, currently serving as Erode Additional Collector took to Twitter to share a complaint letter he wrote to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary. The letter details the harassment he faced from Bedi while he was working at the Chennai Corporation as deputy commissioner of health from June 2021 to June 2022.

The ordeal started with Manish tweeting about a news report and Bedi having a problem with it. 

Following the incident, Bedi continued to harass Manish for six months, the letter says. 

Among his many allegations, Manish mentioned he was asked by Bedi to inspect a crematorium which was already shut down.

Further, Bedi replaced Manish's Solid Waste Management Team member SE Veerappan, thereby rendering the team ineffective.

Bedi also delayed the signing of necessary files and pitted colleagues against Manish, the letter states. 

Manish, in his letter, says that Bedi used to mention his caste and belief system in public. 

Manish wrote that the senior official also questioned why he was going to the Ujjain Temple though he was a Buddhist. 

The regular humiliation caused him to break down, the letter says, adding that Bedi continued harassing Manish even after he confronted the senior official. 

Manish asked for a transfer and his mental state has improved “due to constant support and guidance by respected Amudha IAS”, Principal Secretary Rural Development Department, the letter says.

Manish has asked for appropriate action against Bedi under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. He told South First that he will be sending it to the Chief Secretary on June 8. 

The letter was deleted by Manish soon after it was tweeted. He said, “If you are working in bureaucracy, you can very well understand why I deleted the post,” South First reported.

