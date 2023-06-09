DVMC meeting discusses remedies for victims of caste crimes, says Villupuram District Collector

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The district-level vigilance and monitoring committee (DVMC) under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, convened a meeting through the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in Villupuram on Thursday, focusing on the implementation and impact of welfare schemes for the communities. An official release by the district collector stated that the primary objective of the meeting was to assess the effectiveness of the existing measures and explore remedies for any prevailing challenges.

During the meeting, committee members emphasised the importance of promptly reporting complaints and ensuring timely compensation and employment opportunities for victims. The collector also scrutinised the actions of investigating officers and special prosecutors to ensure that perpetrators of caste crimes were held accountable and duly punished.

The release further stated, in an effort to address pending cases under the PoA Act, urgent steps are being taken in Villupuram. "An allocation of Rs 65,31,550 has been earmarked as compensation for 35 victims across 25 cases. Moreover, monthly pensions of Rs 5,000 each, along with famine relief, are being provided to the dependents of 23 victims affected by violence. The government has also extended employment opportunities to four individuals from families impacted by these cases. Furthermore, two families have been recommended for junior assistant positions within the district agriculture department unit," noted the release.

Collector C Palani said, "These initiatives aim to ensure justice and support for marginalised communities and to provide them with avenues for socio-economic empowerment. The meeting signifies the commitment to address their issues and ensure the effective implementation of the PoA Act to safeguard their rights."

