Foundation stone laid for new building at Madurai GRH

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The foundation stone for the construction of a new building for the Institute of Child Health and Research Centre will be laid at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) by month's end, officials said. Health Minister M Subramanian had announced in the assembly last year that the Institute of Child Health and Research Centre of Government Rajaji Hospital will be upgraded into a Centre of excellence with an additional facility.

An official from the Public Works Department said around one acre of land was acquired and tender works were floated. "Under National Health Mission, the centre will bear 60% and the state government will bear 40% of the total budget for the project. The seven-storey building will be built near the Super Speciality Block of GRH. As the first installment, Rs 20 crore was sanctioned. Funds for the project will be released according to the construction work and medical equipments needed. The project completion will take around one year," he added.

Head of the Department Dr S Balashankar said the new building will consist of many facilities such as a 400-bed facility, outpatient and inpatient wards, well-equipped operation theatre and lecture halls for students. "We used to refer patients for bone marrow transplant, complex cardiac surgery and liver and renal transplant to Chennai, Coimbatore and other districts. After this building is established, such referrals will reduce and it will benefit nearly three crore population of southern Tamil Nadu," he added.

