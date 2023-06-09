Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal farmers want CCI to procure cotton as prices dip by half

Over a thousand farmers have cultivated cotton in around 1,300 hectares in Karaikal this year.

Published: 09th June 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A cotton farmer keeps a check on plant growth, in Karaikal | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  With the market price for their produce declining by half over oversupply, cotton farmers in Karaikal have demanded the district administration to arrange for the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to procure their crop. While cotton is the second most cultivated crop after paddy in Karaikal, the acreage this year has almost doubled from that of last year's 700 hectares.

Over a thousand farmers have cultivated cotton in around 1,300 hectares in Karaikal this year. The supply exceeding market demand has, however, led to a dip in crop procurement rate. M Selvaganapathy (58), a farmer from Puthakudi in Nedungadu commune, said, “I cultivated cotton in around four acres and my produce fetched a market price of around Rs 100 per kilo last year. I barely managed to recover my cost of investment then.

This year I cultivated the crop over seven acres with a slightly higher investment. But my produce fetched Rs 52, rendering losses equivalent to half the investment.” P Rajenthiran, the president of Karaikal Regional Farmers' Welfare Association, said, "The market price for cotton has reduced to as low as Rs 40 per kilogram from Rs 120.

Each farmer has spent Rs 50,000 an acre and is facing losses running to half the amount due to low price. We request the Puducherry government and Karaikal administration to arrange for CCI to procure farmers’ cotton.” The Cotton Corporation of India is a central nodal agency for undertaking cotton procurement under Minimum Support Price (MSP).

While a marketing committee official said plans are on to conduct an auction for cotton this year, such means of helping farmers sell their produce happens only when the volume is around 400 quintals. Despite the increase in acreage and crop yield, cotton farmers are unwilling to wait for a government auctions, making them to sell off their produce to private traders at a lesser price, officials remarked.

Meanwhile, officials said they would write to the Cotton Corporation of India for procurement only after farmers confirm of meeting minimum quantity standards. "A minimum of a thousand quintals is required for CCI procurement," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cottonKaraikalCotton Corporation of India
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp