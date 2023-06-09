Kuruvai paddy to be cultivated in five lakh acres in delta: TN Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Kuruvai paddy cultivation is expected to be taken over at 5 lakh acres in the Cauvery delta districts this year, said MRK Panneerselvam, minister of agriculture and farmers welfare. He was talking to media persons in Thanjavur after chairing a consultative meeting with farmers of delta districts ahead of the water release from Mettur dam, on Thursday.

“In recent years, the kuruvai paddy acreage has been on the rise, courtesy of the efforts of CM Stalin who announced initiatives such as the kuruvai special package,” the minister said. On the availability of seeds and fertilisers to cultivate kuruvai paddy, the minister said the delta districts would require a total of 7,182 tonnes of paddy seeds. “A total of 4,405 tonnes of paddy seeds have already been distributed to farmers. In addition, we have in stock 4,406 tonnes of seeds in the delta districts.”

Of the total requirement of 1.07 lakh tonnes of fertilisers such as urea and DAP, 78,000 tonnes have already been kept in stock across the Cauvery delta districts, the minister said. On the desilting work being carried out this year, the minister said the desilting of A and B canals was commenced by the PWD-WRD earlier this year, adding the CM is scheduled to inspect the canals.

While pointing out Rs 13,000 crore as having been disbursed in crop loan last year through the co-operative societies, Minister for Co-operation KR Periyakaruppan said Rs 14,000 crore has been fixed as this year’s target.

