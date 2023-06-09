Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of toilets for women lawyers in Nilgiris court complex: SC seeks detailed report from Madras HC 

The top court was hearing a plea by the Women Lawyers' Association of Nilgiris alleging a lack of toilet facilities for female advocates at the recently inaugurated combined court complex in Ooty.

Published: 09th June 2023 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 03:47 PM

Supreme court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Madras High Court registry to file a detailed report on measures taken to address the lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

The apex court said the earlier report of the registrar general does not explain in detail about the facilities for women lawyers in the new court complex and whether there was any shrinkage of such facilities which were earlier available.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report by Sunday.

"Let a detailed report be filed by the high court administration through the registrar general. Such report should reach the registry of this court by Sunday through electronic mode and this matter shall be listed on June 12, Monday," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by the Women Lawyers' Association of Nilgiris alleging a lack of toilet facilities for female advocates at the recently inaugurated combined court complex in Ooty.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had written a letter on June 7 to the Registrar General of the Madras High Court seeking measures to address the lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex.

