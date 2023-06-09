Law students awaiting results appeal to TNPSC to revise eligibility criteria for judge exam

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Final-year students from government law institutions awaiting results have appealed to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to revise the eligibility criteria to apply for the civil judge recruitment exam.

As per the TNPSC notification issued on June 1, candidates awaiting final semester results are not eligible to apply for the exam. The exam for the post of civil judge is being held after a gap of three years.

As this puts them at a disadvantage, students of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNLU), on behalf of other government institutions, wrote to their administration and the TNPSC secretary airing their grievance.

R Aparna Padmakavi, a final-year law TNLU student, who is awaiting exam results, told TNIE, “As far as I know, the students of a private law institution have become eligible to apply for the TNPSC examination since the institution has already announced the results of the final semester examination. This puts them in an advantageous position. Even though the students of government institution are equally qualified, they won’t be able to appear for the examination due to the non-declaration of results. This is unfair.”

R Gokul Abimanyu, another student from TNLU, said, “TNPSC allows students from final year to write Group 1 preliminary exam and asks to submit their mark sheets only before Group 1 Main exam.

We expect the same relaxation for us.”

The notification issued by TNPSC reads, “The educational qualification prescribed for the post should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the following order of studies: 10th + HSC or its equivalent + Bachelor’s degree as required under Section 25 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016. Results of the examination should have been declared on or before the date of the notification.”

A professor from TNLU, on conditions of anonymity, said, “Exam results are mostly out in many law institutions in the state only in June. In 2019, the notification for the TNPSC examination was issued in September 9, which gave both government and private college students ample time to apply. That is not the case now.”

When contacted, TNPSC secretary Uma Maheshwari said, “The notification is a common yardstick for all such examinations. This particular notification is approved by the Madras HC CJI headed committee. If any grievance comes to me, I will take measures needed.”

