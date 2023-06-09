Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC quashes privilege breach notices to Stalin, DMK MLAs over 2017 gutkha display

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has dismissed the appeals against the order quashing breach of privilege notices issued to DMK MLAs for parading banned gutkha products in the Assembly in 2017 as part of their protest against the contraband.

When the appeals, filed by the Assembly secretary and the chairman of the privileges committee in 2020, came up for hearing before a bench of justices D Krishnakumar and P Dhanabal, AAGs S Silambanan and J Ravindran informed the court that the government did not want to press the matter.

Subsequently, the bench dismissed the appeals. The appeals were filed against an order of the court quashing the show cause notices issued to 19 DMK MLAs including MK Stalin, who was the then Leader of the Opposition, for bringing gutkha products to show that such banned products were easily available in the market though the AIADMK government trumpeted banning them.

