Milk theft: Aavin sends notice to security firm in Vellore

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: After two vehicles with the same registration number were found on the premises of Aavin’s dairy farm in Sathuvachari, bringing to the fore an alleged milk theft incident, a notice has been served by Aavin general manager to the private company responsible for providing security services at the farm.

The notice seeks clarification regarding the failure to monitor two vehicles bearing identical number plates, and the lack of vigilance resulting in the owner of the van with a fake number plate, Sivakumar, and driver, Vicky, fleeing the spot with the vehicle after threatening the officials.

The security company has been given time till June 12 to file an explanation. If the Aavin officials feel the explanation is not satisfactory, the contract of the company may be terminated. Supecting a collusion between the owner of the van with the original number plate, Dinesh, and Sivakumar, the authorities have decided to cancel Diniesh’s contract.

To tackle the inconveniences caused to the milk agents and the public and to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk, alternative arrangements have been made along the affected routes.

