Nine lakh students hit as Governor delaying convocation : TN Minister K Ponmudy

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday blamed Governor RN Ravi for the delay in holding convocation ceremonies in several state universities.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, the minister said over nine lakh students across universities are waiting for their degree certificates and many students are unable to pursue higher education in foreign countries due to the delay.

The minister also alleged that the governor wanted to invite union ministers as guests for convocation and since they could not allot dates for the ceremony, Tamil Nadu universities are unable to hold convocation on time.

Ponmudy said convocation ceremonies for students, who graduated in 2022, have not been held in many universities and in a few universities it is not held for 2021 candidates too. As many as 9,29,542 students have been waiting for their degree certificates after completing their courses.

Ponmudy also said several V-Cs have complained to him regarding delay in getting governor’s approval for holding convocation. “There are many eminent personalities and academicians in TN who can be invited as guests. There is nothing wrong in conducting convocation with university authorities and state ministers,” Ponmudy said.

‘Foreign univs do not accept provisional certificates’

According to sources, seven universities have approached the governor so far seeking nod for holding convocation. Of this, the governor’s office has finalised dates for convocation in four universities --- University of Madras, Tiruvalluvar University, Periyar University and TN Dr J Jayalalitha Fisheries University --- in June and July. Decision regarding holding convocations at Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan University and Manomanium Sundaranar University is pending, sources said.

Ponmudy said as chancellor of universities, the governor has the responsibility to conduct graduation ceremony. Raising the issue of delay in appointing a vice-chancellor for Bharathiar University, Ponmudy said in October last year a three-member search committee to select a new vice-chancellor was formed by the state government.

The committee, however, is yet to receive a go-ahead from the office of the chancellor. Incidentally, Bharathidasan University has not conducted convocation for the last three years due to the pandemic and is awaiting governor’s approval to hold one. To provide relief to students, the university has introduced a tatkal system to provide provisional certificate, but many students said foreign universities refuse to accept provisional certificates.

