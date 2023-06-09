Home States Tamil Nadu

NMC to issue no objection certificate to Stanley, Dharmapuri medical colleges: TN Health Minister

Nod for Tiruchy govt college expected in two days after inspection via video conferencing

Published: 09th June 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

NMC had sent a notice to Stanley Government Medical College asking why it should not cancel its recognition after an inspection last month | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said that the National Medical Council has assured to provide no objection certificate (NOC) for Stanley and Dharmapuri government colleges as they were satisfied with the state government’s reply after the inspection. The official letter is expected in a few days, he added. “The nod for Tiruchy government medical college is expected in two days after an inspection through video conferencing,” he said.

NMC had sent a notice  last month to these colleges asking why it should not cancel their recognition. “After the issue, we sent a team to New Delhi to explain the situation and the efforts made to rectify issues flagged by NMC like lack of CCTVs and biometrics at Stanley, Dharmapuri and Tiruchy medical colleges. We argued that small issues such as CCTV installment should not be a reason to cancel registration. After this, they have assured us to give no objection certificate for the next five years,” he said.   

Few political leaders blew this issue out of proportion and made politics out of the issue, the minister said. We explained that this is a routine inspection and NMC pointed out small lapses. The inspection was carried out in 140 medical colleges across the country, he added.   

Subramanian also said that a draft sent by the Union government proposing common counselling for medical seats was withdrawn following objection from the Tamil Nadu government. “We objected based on the fact that this will hinder the state’s right regarding medical and dental education and affect people from poor backgrounds.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma SubramanianNational Medical CouncilDharmapuri government colleges
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp