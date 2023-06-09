NMC to issue no objection certificate to Stanley, Dharmapuri medical colleges: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said that the National Medical Council has assured to provide no objection certificate (NOC) for Stanley and Dharmapuri government colleges as they were satisfied with the state government’s reply after the inspection. The official letter is expected in a few days, he added. “The nod for Tiruchy government medical college is expected in two days after an inspection through video conferencing,” he said.

NMC had sent a notice last month to these colleges asking why it should not cancel their recognition. “After the issue, we sent a team to New Delhi to explain the situation and the efforts made to rectify issues flagged by NMC like lack of CCTVs and biometrics at Stanley, Dharmapuri and Tiruchy medical colleges. We argued that small issues such as CCTV installment should not be a reason to cancel registration. After this, they have assured us to give no objection certificate for the next five years,” he said.

Few political leaders blew this issue out of proportion and made politics out of the issue, the minister said. We explained that this is a routine inspection and NMC pointed out small lapses. The inspection was carried out in 140 medical colleges across the country, he added.

Subramanian also said that a draft sent by the Union government proposing common counselling for medical seats was withdrawn following objection from the Tamil Nadu government. “We objected based on the fact that this will hinder the state’s right regarding medical and dental education and affect people from poor backgrounds.”

