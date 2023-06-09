Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents of Class 10, 12 students accuse private school of taking classes in summer vacation

In his complaint, one of the parents, Senthil Kumar alleged that the school administration is forcing Class 10 and 12 students to attend classes during their summer vacation.

Published: 09th June 2023

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Parents of Class 10 and 12 girls submitted complaints with the District Collector Durai Ravichandran and District Educational Officer (Private Schools) Ramasubbu against the administration of an Alangulam-based private school located near the Ramar hillock, which has been allegedly conducting classes during the holidays defying the state government's order.

In his complaint, one of the parents, Senthil Kumar alleged that the school administration is forcing Class 10 and 12 students to attend classes during their summer vacation. "After one of the girls fell sick due to menstruation, her parents took her to a hospital where the doctor advised her to take rest. Even though the parents explained the same, the school authorities adamantly asked the student to attend the classes. The teachers began taking Class 10 lessons on January 2 when my daughter was studying in Class 9. The examinations for Class 9 were not conducted. The school administration gave them leave only from April 21 to May 1 and June 1 to 3. Apart from these days, the classes were held even on Saturdays," Kumar added.

He further stated that the officials concerned were apathetic towards taking action against the school administration. Apart from this, the parents of schools located in different parts of the district registered their opposition against the private schools conducting special holidays during summer vacation.

When contacted by TNIE, Ramasubbu said he would conduct an inspection at the particular school and take action against its authorities on Wednesday.

