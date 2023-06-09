Power tariff up 2.18 per cent for businesses in TN

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced a 2.18% power tariff hike for commercial and industrial consumers in the state. With the revised tariff, commercial and industrial units may have to pay an additional 13 to 21 paise per unit.

The minimum power tariff for industries currently stands at Rs 6.75 per unit. For domestic consumers, however, there won’t be any tariff hike as the Tamil Nadu government has promised to pay the additional cost of 2.18% for domestic consumers as subsidy to Tangedco.

A Tangedco press release said, “Schemes such as free power for farmers, huts, handlooms, power looms, and 100-unit free scheme will continue without any change.” This is the first tariff revision to be announced by the state power utility under the multi-year tariff (2023-24 to 2026-27) plan that will take effect on July 1, 2023.

“In September last year, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) approved Tangedco’s proposal to revise power tariff annually from 2023-24 to 2026-27 by 6% or based on consumer price inflation (CPI), whichever is lower.” After comparing the CPI from April 2022 to April 2023, the inflation stands at 4.7%.

But Chief Minister M K Stalin told officials to ensure the welfare of people and implement the TNERC order without burdening the consumers, the release said. As per the CM’s instructions, the power utility, by taking into consideration consumer price inflation from August 2022, instead of April 2022, has decided to decrease the tariff hike from 4.7% to 2.18%, the release said.

Other states, including Maharashtra (62 paise per unit), Karnataka (70 paise), Haryana (72 paise), Madhya Pradesh (33 paise), and Bihar (Rs 1.47 per unit), have increased power tariffs this year. In comparison, Tamil Nadu has implemented a minimal cost hike just for commercial and industrial consumers, the press release said.

‘Tariff hike will start from July’

A senior official told TNIE, “Although the utility has decided to increase tariffs, the new tariff structure is yet to be finalized. It will be updated on July 1.” When asked about the hike in demand and fixed charges, the official said, “As per the order, it is mandatory to increase demand and fixed charges.

This will also come into effect in July 2023.” Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association’s Chief Advisor K Venkatachalam said, “Increasing tariff by considering inflation is not done by any government. But Tamil Nadu government has introduced this system unnecessarily. We can make further comments only after the hike is implemented.”

