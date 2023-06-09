Ramnad begins ploughing for Samba cultivation

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite the previous cultivation season going downhill, farmers in the district have started the summer ploughing work for the Samba cultivation season. As much as 700 tonnes of paddy seeds are being processed and packed in view of the cultivation season. Last season, more than 60% of the total area was damaged due to irrigation issues.



For the single season, farmers said, preparations would start as early as May. The summer ploughing method helps in improving soil quality and solve pest issues. The second ploughing will be done by August. After getting decent rainfall, plantation works will commence in September.



For the Samba season, the agriculture department has stocked 700 tonnes of paddy seeds, and at present certified packing process is underway. It will be stocked across district and sale of seeds will commence by July. An official from the agriculture department said this year, the total paddy cultivation target has been set as 1.28 lakh hectares, which is 3,000 hectares more than the previous year's target.



"Even though we have faced failure during the previous season, we cannot give up agricultural works. Pinning our hopes on this year's monsoon, we have started preparation works for the Samba season." said Ravi, a farmer from Thiruvadanai. He urged the state government to provide compensation for the crop damages that they faced during the previous year season.



Meanwhile, in Madurai, farmers have started preparatory works for the Kuruvai cultivation, for which they are requesting release of water in Vaigai river channels for irrigation.

