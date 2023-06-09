RDO seals Karur temple after caste Hindus deny entry to SC community

By Express News Service

KARUR: Revenue department officials led by Kulithalai RDO Pushpa Devi sealed the Kaliyamman temple at Veeranampatti near Kulithalai on Thursday, when caste Hindus prevented the SC community from entering the premises.

According to sources, people from eight surrounding villages are taking part in the Vaikasi festival which is underway at the temple. A total of 200 caste Hindu families and 80 SC families live in Veeranampatti. Caste Hindus have always denied entry for SC families into the temple, sources said.

However, an SC youth entered the temple on Wednesday during the festival and was pushed out by caste Hindus. A quarrel ensured between two groups and officials led by Kadavur tahsildar Muniraj, Karur district ADSP Mohan and Kulithalai DSP Sridhar held discussions with them

The officials warned that cases would be registered under SC/ST Act against anyone preventing the entry of SCs and that the government would take over the temple which is on government land. On Thursday, caste Hindus once again stopped SCs from entering the temple, and people belonging to both communities staged a protest in front of the premises.

On receiving information, Kulithalai RDO Pushpa Devi rushed to the spot and held talks with both groups. When caste Hindus refused to accept her instruction, the RDO sealed the temple. Police personnel have been deployed at the temple to law and order issues.

