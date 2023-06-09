Rs 74 crore worth loans given to Women SHGs waived off in Thootukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration on Thursday waived off Rs 74.44 crore worth of loans given to Women Self Help Groups. The funds distributed to the SHGs help alleviate poverty and prevent women from falling prey to obnoxious loan sharks who collect exorbitant interests or kandhu vatti, said District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj in a press statement, adding that the waiver has been granted to around 2,420 women SHGs so far as per Chief Minister MK Stalin's promise.



In addition, the district administration has floated 635 new Women Self Help Groups for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM).



The collector further stated that between May 7, 2021, and May 31, 2023, the district administration sanctioned Rs 2,071.69 crore of revolving funds to women SHGs. "This amounts to Rs 77.40 lakh for 516 women SHGs, Rs 661.80 crore for 796 women SHGs, Rs 38.50 lakh for 154 individuals under the Vulnerable Reduction Fund (VRF), Rs 1,390.05 crore credit-linked loans to 26,623 of SHGs and Rs 18.69 crore of bulk loans to 49 Panchayat Level Federation (PLF)," the statement read.



TNSRLM Project Director VR Veerabathiran said that the Village Poverty Reduction Committee (VPRC) functioning at the panchayats facilitates identifying the target groups. Those in need will get the loans immediately after furnishing simple procedures, he added.



Speaking to TNIE, Senthil Raj said the revolving funds distributed to the women SHGs are instrumental in alleviating poverty in the rural areas besides empowering women financially and to become independent. "The funding for the SHGs has prevented many from falling prey to kandhu vatti. The revolving funds contribute to the productivity of SHGs involved in business, including manufacturing and crafting a variety of products like eatables, garments, handicrafts, and such," he added.

