Some Coimbatore private schools begin online classes to compensate delay in reopening

R Nivethitha By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the government postponing the reopening of classes, a few private schools in Coimbatore have started conducting online classes for students of Classes 9 to 11.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashok Shankar, Secretary of the CBSE Management Association, said, “With the state government’s decision to delay reopening, students will lose 100 hours of classroom education and the decision was taken without consulting CBSE management association. Also, CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu might find it challenging to keep pace with their counterparts in other states. Further, CBSE does not plan to postpone the exam dates this year.”

Coimbatore Sarvodhaya Schools Complex Chairperson K Navamani told TNIE, “We have plans to compensate for classes lost by organising classes on alternate Saturdays. This effort aims to ensure that students receive the necessary learning opportunities despite the disruption caused by the delayed reopening.”

KR Nandakumar, general secretary of the TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE schools Association, said “Typically, matriculation schools conduct remedial classes 10-15 days before the official reopening to cover higher secondary portions. However, with the delayed reopening, it becomes challenging for both students and teachers to manage the curriculum. Additionally, students planning to appear for entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) might face difficulties in coping with the revised schedules,” he added.

Commenting on the matter, a class 11 student from Coimbatore said, “Unlike Class 10, Class 11 has more subjects and the online classes make it much more difficult to understand lessons.”

COIMBATORE: With the government postponing the reopening of classes, a few private schools in Coimbatore have started conducting online classes for students of Classes 9 to 11. Speaking to TNIE, Ashok Shankar, Secretary of the CBSE Management Association, said, “With the state government’s decision to delay reopening, students will lose 100 hours of classroom education and the decision was taken without consulting CBSE management association. Also, CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu might find it challenging to keep pace with their counterparts in other states. Further, CBSE does not plan to postpone the exam dates this year.” Coimbatore Sarvodhaya Schools Complex Chairperson K Navamani told TNIE, “We have plans to compensate for classes lost by organising classes on alternate Saturdays. This effort aims to ensure that students receive the necessary learning opportunities despite the disruption caused by the delayed reopening.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KR Nandakumar, general secretary of the TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE schools Association, said “Typically, matriculation schools conduct remedial classes 10-15 days before the official reopening to cover higher secondary portions. However, with the delayed reopening, it becomes challenging for both students and teachers to manage the curriculum. Additionally, students planning to appear for entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) might face difficulties in coping with the revised schedules,” he added. Commenting on the matter, a class 11 student from Coimbatore said, “Unlike Class 10, Class 11 has more subjects and the online classes make it much more difficult to understand lessons.”