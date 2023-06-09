Home States Tamil Nadu

Some Coimbatore private schools begin online classes to compensate delay in reopening

With government postponing reopening of classes, a few private schools in Coimbatore have started conducting online classes for students of Classes 9 to 11.  

Published: 09th June 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Back to Online classes | For Representational Purpose (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purposes

By R Nivethitha
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With the government postponing the reopening of classes, a few private schools in Coimbatore have started conducting online classes for students of Classes 9 to 11.  

Speaking to TNIE, Ashok Shankar, Secretary of the CBSE Management Association, said, “With the state government’s decision to delay reopening, students will lose 100 hours of classroom education and the decision was taken without consulting CBSE management association. Also, CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu might find it challenging to keep pace with their counterparts in other states. Further, CBSE does not plan to postpone the exam dates this year.”

Coimbatore Sarvodhaya Schools Complex Chairperson K Navamani told TNIE, “We have plans to compensate for classes lost by organising classes on alternate Saturdays. This effort aims to ensure that students receive the necessary learning opportunities despite the disruption caused by the delayed reopening.”

KR Nandakumar, general secretary of the TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE schools Association, said “Typically, matriculation schools conduct remedial classes 10-15 days before the official reopening to cover higher secondary portions. However, with the delayed reopening, it becomes challenging for both students and teachers to manage the curriculum. Additionally, students planning to appear for entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) might face difficulties in coping with the revised schedules,” he added.

Commenting on the matter, a class 11 student from Coimbatore said, “Unlike Class 10,  Class 11 has more subjects and  the online classes make it much more difficult to understand lessons.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Online classesclassroom education
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp