Three cops transferred to Nilgiris in connection with VAO Francis murder case

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Three police personnel were transferred to Nilgiris on Thursday in connection with the murder of Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Lourthu Francis. After the VAO was murdered on April 25, the Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was appointed as the investigation officer following a court order.

Earlier, two of the accused, Ramasubbu alias Rama Subramanian and Marimuthu of Kaliyavur, were arrested and detained under the Goodas Act. According to sources, constable Saravana Kumar, Special Branch constable Mahalingam and Sub Inspector Suresh -- who were working at the Murappanadu station, where the VAO was also working when he was murdered -- have been transferred to the Nilgiris district. 

Sub inspector Suresh is currently working at Sawyerpuram police station. It is said that the transfer has been effected as a punishment, for being in contact with the accused people on various occasions previously, sources added.

