TN MLA requests PM to extend Hyderabad-Chennai train to Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: MLA N Thalavai Sundaram on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures for the extension of any one of the Hyderabad - Chennai express trains to Kanniyakumari via Madurai.



In a letter addressed to the PM, Thalavai Sundaram said as there is no direct railway connectivity between Hyderabad and far south of Tamil Nadu, railway passengers, and Lord Ayyappa devotees are finding it extremely difficult to reach Hyderabad via train. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh passengers boarding in either direction have to reach Chennai and wait for an entire day to board the connecting train to Hyderabad or southern Tamil Nadu, he said.



He further stated that at present, there are three daily trains plying between Hyderabad and Chennai. "The electrification of the Chennai-Madurai-Kanniyakumari section has been almost completed and the works of terminal facilities at Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil are nearing completion. Under this backdrop, if any one of the trains is extended up to Kanniyakumari via Madurai, it would benefit around 15 districts of Tamil Nadu in terms of direct connectivity to Hyderabad," he added.

KANNIYAKUMARI: MLA N Thalavai Sundaram on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures for the extension of any one of the Hyderabad - Chennai express trains to Kanniyakumari via Madurai. In a letter addressed to the PM, Thalavai Sundaram said as there is no direct railway connectivity between Hyderabad and far south of Tamil Nadu, railway passengers, and Lord Ayyappa devotees are finding it extremely difficult to reach Hyderabad via train. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh passengers boarding in either direction have to reach Chennai and wait for an entire day to board the connecting train to Hyderabad or southern Tamil Nadu, he said. He further stated that at present, there are three daily trains plying between Hyderabad and Chennai. "The electrification of the Chennai-Madurai-Kanniyakumari section has been almost completed and the works of terminal facilities at Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil are nearing completion. Under this backdrop, if any one of the trains is extended up to Kanniyakumari via Madurai, it would benefit around 15 districts of Tamil Nadu in terms of direct connectivity to Hyderabad," he added.