TNPPDL Act will cover property damage in private disputes too: Madras High Court

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Offering its clarification on a reference made over two sets of conflicting judgments passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the applicability of the TNPPDL Act for cases registered over the damage of private properties during private disputes, a division bench of the court, on Thursday, ruled that the legislation applies to private disputes as well.

“Even loss or damage to private properties caused during private disputes between two groups or individuals can be investigated and tried under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992 as amended by Act 46 of 1994,” a Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri said.

The Bench, in its order in a criminal revision petition, referred to it by Justice G Ilangovan, recalled that the state legislature enacted the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Destruction and Loss) Act, 1982, criminalising the act (‘mischief’) of damaging public property. It was later repealed and the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, which created room for the grant of compensation for loss of public property, came into existence, the judges noted.

The legislation was later amended in 1994 to extend the scope of the Act to include damage or loss caused to private properties as well, they added. With regard to the question whether damage of private properties during ‘private’ disputes could also be tried under the Act, the judges answered that the Act would even apply to cases of damage to private property in a private dispute.

“The legislative intent was to provide for punishment of persons who actually cause damage or loss to property and to make political parties or communal, language or ethnic groups which organized such processions, assemblies, meetings, agitations, demonstrations or other activities, liable to pay compensation in respect of damage or loss caused to any property,” they pointed out.

They also clarified that the statement of objects and reasons of an enactment could be resorted to in interpreting the enactment only when the provisions of the enactment are ambiguous or when they admit of more than one interpretation. But the 1994 amended Act is unambiguous and clear in that respect, they pointed out and overruled four judgments that were in conflict with this conclusion.

The judges further overruled another judgment passed by a single judge in 2016, which stated that the ‘Court of Session’ mentioned in Section 8 of the Act refers only to the Sessions judge and would not include the Additional and Assistant Sessions Judges, by concluding that the term ‘Court of Session’ would include both Additional as well as Assistant Sessions Judges.

