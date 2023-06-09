We won't allow construction of Mekadatu dam in Cauvery: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin affirmed that his government will oppose any move by the Karnataka government to construct Mekadatu dam across Cauvery River. He further revealed that the government was getting legal opinions towards filing a case against the Tamil Nadu Governor in Supreme Court over the delay in giving consent to the bills passed by the state assembly.

CM said this at the Tiruchy airport before departing to Chennai after inspecting desiltation works in the delta region on Friday. The dam is scheduled to open on June 12.

"The current government as well as the previous government was showing interest in constructing the Mekadatu dam. We were opposed to that move since then. We are determined to prevent any such move in the line of former chief minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi," said Stalin.

When asked about the case filed by the Telangana government against the governor of that state over the delay in clearing bills, CM Stalin said his government was also considering such a step.

He also affirmed the allegation of the Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in blaming the Governor for the delay in conducting convocations and issuing degree certificates for over nine lakh students. He added that they would consider making an appeal to change the governor if he continues to create logjam for the government.

Responding to another query regarding this, he further said "That is why the state government has passed a resolution in the assembly to make Chief Minister the university chancellor."

When asked about a possible cabinet reshuffling and making Udhayanidhi Stalin the deputy CM, Stalin sarcastically said "Such news is coming in regard to the union government."

"Every year, we are showing improvement in the area of cultivation and also in food grain production. In 2021-2022, we allotted Rs 62.91 crores to desilt 3889 km long canals. That year had Kuruvai cultivation in 4.90 lakh acre and Samba 13.34 lakh acres which recorded a total production of 39.73 lakhs tonnes.

Similarly, the year 2022-2023 recorded 41.46 lakh tonnes. That year we allotted Rs 80 crores to desilt 4964 km long canals which facilitated Kuruvai in 5.36 lakh acres and Samba in 13.53 lakh acres. For the current 2023-2024, we have allotted Rs 90 crores towards desiltation works and we expect a further jump in the production," CM said.

