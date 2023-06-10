42,000 consumers enrol for 10-kg composite cylinders across TN

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 42,000 domestic consumers in the state have registered for the 10-kg composite cylinder of Indian Oil Corporation, according to officials. The cylinder introduced in 2020 was available only in the non-subsidised category till last year. After it was brought under subsidised category, the aesthetically designed cylinders started getting popular among a section of domestic consumers.

“By June 1, a total of 42,000 customers opted to purchase 10-kg cylinders, with 24,767 of them being from Chennai,” an official said.

The state has a total of 1.45 crore Indane LPG consumers. Unlike conventional cylinders which have the occasional risk of exploding, the 10-kg cylinder has been designed with more safety elements -- it consists of an inner liner made of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and is protected by a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fibre glass. It is also fitted with an outer jacket made of DDPE (double density polyethylene), an official note said.

Customers can conveniently monitor LPG level in these cylinders using a flashlight or the light on mobile phones. Official sources said consumers who hold LPG connections are eligible for a maximum of 12 conventional cylinders (weighing 14.6 kg) per annum. “However, they have an option to avail themselves of a higher quantity of 17 composite cylinders per year,” an official said.

The 10-kg cylinder was introduced mainly to serve those who faced difficulties in lifting and replacing heavy cylinders, especially women and elderly consumers. While a conventional steel cylinder weighs 30 kg (including 14.6 kg of LPG), the 10-kg composite cylinder weighs approximately 16 kg, sources said. In recent months, consumers were provided only 10-kg cylinders if they registered for two cylinders.

However, there has been a change in policy. “Now, existing Indane consumers have the opportunity to switch to composite cylinders by paying the difference in security deposit. Currently, a security deposit of `3,500 is collected per cylinder. Consumers who possess two steel cylinders can choose to migrate fully or partially to composite cylinders,” a proprietor of an IOCL gas agency said.

S Ramarajan (67) of Korattur said, “The appearance of the cylinder is clean, and it can be easily shifted from one room to another. But, we have to book cylinders often and pay an additional `10 to `15 each time to the delivery person. There have been delays in receiving the cylinders.” An IOCL officer said the delay in delivery will be sorted out soon.

