77-year-old farmer on fast against modernisation of LBP canal falls sick in TN 

ERODE: A 77-year-old farmer who is taking part in an indefinite hunger strike demanding changes in the GO to modernise the LBP canal, fell ill on Thursday night. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of exhaustion. The protest continued for the third day on Friday at Vaikalamedu.

M Ravi, Organiser of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, said, “A total of 27 farmers are on an indefinite fast, and a large number of farmers are coming here every day to extend support. On Thursday, Venkatachalam (77) fell ill and was taken to a private hospital in Erode for treatment. He will join us once he recovers.”

Meanwhile, local functionaries of political parties met the farmers and expressed their support. Along with this, about 50 farmers from Nallampatti in Erode district came on a walk and supported the farmers’ protest.

