83-year-old hammers son to death over property dispute in TN

By Express News Service

SALEM: The district police arrested an 83-year-old man who allegedly beat his son to death with a hammer during a dispute over property near Gengavalli in Salem on Friday. The accused was identified as Vaiyapuri, 83, a resident of Pallakkadu in Gengavalli.

Vaiyapuri, a widower, has two sons and a daughter. He lived with his younger son Durairaj (60) after his elder son died. He owns a small plot of land in the village and Durairaj was trying to sell it. Vaiyapuri and Durairaj had frequent arguments about the issue, police said.

On Thursday night, the two quarrelled again and Durairaj fell asleep. Upset by his son’s behaviour, Vaiyapuri hit his son’s head with a hammer, killing him on the spot. On Friday morning, Vaiyapuri surrendered in the Gengavalli police station.

SALEM: The district police arrested an 83-year-old man who allegedly beat his son to death with a hammer during a dispute over property near Gengavalli in Salem on Friday. The accused was identified as Vaiyapuri, 83, a resident of Pallakkadu in Gengavalli. Vaiyapuri, a widower, has two sons and a daughter. He lived with his younger son Durairaj (60) after his elder son died. He owns a small plot of land in the village and Durairaj was trying to sell it. Vaiyapuri and Durairaj had frequent arguments about the issue, police said. On Thursday night, the two quarrelled again and Durairaj fell asleep. Upset by his son’s behaviour, Vaiyapuri hit his son’s head with a hammer, killing him on the spot. On Friday morning, Vaiyapuri surrendered in the Gengavalli police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });