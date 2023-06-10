Home States Tamil Nadu

83-year-old hammers son to death over property dispute in TN

The district police arrested an 83-year-old man who allegedly beat his son to death with a hammer during a dispurte over property near Gengavalli in Salem on Friday.

Published: 10th June 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  The district police arrested an 83-year-old man who allegedly beat his son to death with a hammer during a dispute over property near Gengavalli in Salem on Friday. The accused was identified as Vaiyapuri, 83, a resident of Pallakkadu in Gengavalli.

Vaiyapuri, a widower, has two sons and a daughter. He lived with his younger son Durairaj (60) after his elder son died. He owns a small plot of land in the village and Durairaj was trying to sell it. Vaiyapuri and Durairaj had frequent arguments about the issue, police said.

On Thursday night, the two quarrelled again and Durairaj fell asleep. Upset by his son’s behaviour, Vaiyapuri hit his son’s head with a hammer, killing him on the spot. On Friday morning, Vaiyapuri surrendered in the Gengavalli police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man hammers son to death
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp