Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid complaints of space crunch at ESI Government Hospital, MP visits facility in TN

The hospital is equipped with 50 beds and is unable to accommodate more patients. Thus, Anand toured both outpatient and inpatient wards, the kitchen, and the emergency departments.

Published: 10th June 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  After complaints of inadequate space to accommodate amenities at the ESI Government Hospital and the consequent calls for a new facility, MP Kathir Anand visited the hospital on Friday. Following a tour, Anand said that currently, the administration is on the lookout for land that can be secured to build a new facility.

The hospital is equipped with 50 beds and is unable to accommodate more patients. Thus, Anand toured both outpatient and inpatient wards, the kitchen, and the emergency departments. Speaking to mediapersons later, he said, "The Central government has constituted a committee to enhance the ESI Hospital. The facility lacks sufficient space to accommodate additional amenities. Consequently, the construction of a new building necessitates approximately five-and-a-half acres of land."

He added, "The process of identifying a suitable location has already commenced. Construction will commence once the site is finalised. The revamped hospital will boast multiple beds to cater to a larger patient population. The allocated budget will be determined only after receiving and evaluating the proposal following the site selection." Anand further said that the development work for this project should be divided between the government, private factories and companies, "given that the hospital primarily serves the healthcare needs of workers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathir Anand ESI Government Hospital
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp