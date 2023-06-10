Amid complaints of space crunch at ESI Government Hospital, MP visits facility in TN

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After complaints of inadequate space to accommodate amenities at the ESI Government Hospital and the consequent calls for a new facility, MP Kathir Anand visited the hospital on Friday. Following a tour, Anand said that currently, the administration is on the lookout for land that can be secured to build a new facility.



The hospital is equipped with 50 beds and is unable to accommodate more patients. Thus, Anand toured both outpatient and inpatient wards, the kitchen, and the emergency departments. Speaking to mediapersons later, he said, "The Central government has constituted a committee to enhance the ESI Hospital. The facility lacks sufficient space to accommodate additional amenities. Consequently, the construction of a new building necessitates approximately five-and-a-half acres of land."

He added, "The process of identifying a suitable location has already commenced. Construction will commence once the site is finalised. The revamped hospital will boast multiple beds to cater to a larger patient population. The allocated budget will be determined only after receiving and evaluating the proposal following the site selection." Anand further said that the development work for this project should be divided between the government, private factories and companies, "given that the hospital primarily serves the healthcare needs of workers."

