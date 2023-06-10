Bike taxi service not authorised in TN, says transport minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The concept of bike taxi is not authorised in Tamil Nadu, transport minister SS Sivasankar said on Friday. Addressing media persons after inaugurating a GPS-based bus stop announcement system in 65 town buses, the minister said two-wheelers are recognised as private vehicles and these should not be used for commercial purposes, a practice which is very popular in the state.

“To use two-wheelers for commercial purposes, a law should be enacted at the centre and state levels. So far, there is no law authorising the bike taxi system in Tamil Nadu,” Sivasankar said. The minister’s clarification comes amidst stiff opposition from auto drivers to bike taxis.

Earlier in the day, the minister distributed monetary benefits worth Rs 14.56 crore to 518 retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC). He inaugurated seven retiring rooms, including at Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur districts. Drivers and conductors can take a rest in these rooms equipped with an air conditioner.

“During the last two years of AIADMK rule, no monetary benefits were handed over to retired employees in TNSTC. But we have allocated funds and are distributing it to them. Also, there was confusion in fixing increment for transport staff in the previous government. Now, it has been resolved and a 5% salary increase has been provided,” the minister said.

Talking about the recruitment process in TNSTC, he said, “In the last five years of AIADMK rule, drivers and conductors were not recruited, but now we have started the process and in the first phase, the recruitment drive would be held in TNSTC, Kumbakonam.” Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was also present during the event.

