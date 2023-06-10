Caste Hindus say Melpathi temple is private property, Villupuram collector rejects claim

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two days after Shri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple was sealed, a hearing by the Revenue Divisional Officer began on Friday with both parties involved in the issue presenting their demands. However, caste Hindus told TNIE that government records saying the temple comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department have been fabricated by officials.

Speaking to TNIE, R Manivel, panchayat president and DMK block secretary said, “The department acquired several temples in Tamil Nadu in the last two decades. But, it has not claimed ownership over any temple like it is doing for Draupati Amman temple in Melpathi. The government records are false, and the temple belongs to eight families which actually own the temple. Even others in the village take up festival rituals in the temple only after these families.”

Representatives of caste Hindus said they submitted their explanation to the RDO on why they deny entry to Dalits as the temple is private property. Any further discussion will be taken to the court of law.

Dalits submitted a petition urging the district administration to come up with a solution in accordance with the Constitution of India and also initiate action on the FIR filed against those who assaulted members of the SC community on April 7.

District collector C Palani told TNIE, “The temple belongs to the HR&CE Department, without any doubt. Any claims over the land by private owners are faulty because it comes under ‘promboke’ category as per district revenue records. However, to give one of the parties another chance to explain its stand, we have given them some more time before proceeding further. Until then the temple will remain sealed.”

VILLUPURAM: Two days after Shri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple was sealed, a hearing by the Revenue Divisional Officer began on Friday with both parties involved in the issue presenting their demands. However, caste Hindus told TNIE that government records saying the temple comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department have been fabricated by officials. Speaking to TNIE, R Manivel, panchayat president and DMK block secretary said, “The department acquired several temples in Tamil Nadu in the last two decades. But, it has not claimed ownership over any temple like it is doing for Draupati Amman temple in Melpathi. The government records are false, and the temple belongs to eight families which actually own the temple. Even others in the village take up festival rituals in the temple only after these families.” Representatives of caste Hindus said they submitted their explanation to the RDO on why they deny entry to Dalits as the temple is private property. Any further discussion will be taken to the court of law. Dalits submitted a petition urging the district administration to come up with a solution in accordance with the Constitution of India and also initiate action on the FIR filed against those who assaulted members of the SC community on April 7.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); District collector C Palani told TNIE, “The temple belongs to the HR&CE Department, without any doubt. Any claims over the land by private owners are faulty because it comes under ‘promboke’ category as per district revenue records. However, to give one of the parties another chance to explain its stand, we have given them some more time before proceeding further. Until then the temple will remain sealed.”