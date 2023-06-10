Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste Hindus say Melpathi temple is private property, Villupuram collector rejects claim

 The government records are false, and the temple belongs to eight families which actually own the temple. Even others in the village take up festival rituals in the temple only after these families.

Published: 10th June 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of both sides submitted their final demands to the RDO in Villupuram on Friday | Express

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Two days after Shri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple was sealed, a hearing by the Revenue Divisional Officer began on Friday with both parties involved in the issue presenting their demands. However, caste Hindus told TNIE that government records saying the temple comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department have been fabricated by officials.

Speaking to TNIE, R Manivel, panchayat president and DMK block secretary said, “The department acquired several temples in Tamil Nadu in the last two decades. But, it has not claimed ownership over any temple like it is doing for Draupati Amman temple in Melpathi. The government records are false, and the temple belongs to eight families which actually own the temple. Even others in the village take up festival rituals in the temple only after these families.”

Representatives of caste Hindus said they submitted their explanation to the RDO on why they deny entry to Dalits as the temple is private property. Any further discussion will be taken to the court of law.
Dalits submitted a petition urging the district administration to come up with a solution in accordance with the Constitution of India and also initiate action on the FIR filed against those who assaulted members of the SC community on April 7.

District collector C Palani told TNIE, “The temple belongs to the HR&CE Department, without any doubt. Any claims over the land by private owners are faulty because it comes under ‘promboke’ category as per district revenue records. However, to give one of the parties another chance to explain its stand, we have given them some more time before proceeding further. Until then the temple will remain sealed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMKVillupuramMelpathi temple
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp